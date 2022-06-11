Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 35,403 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.22% of Anaplan worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

