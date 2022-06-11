Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.18% of Maximus worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,810,000 after buying an additional 383,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,501,000 after buying an additional 81,037 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,865,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
