Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alteryx worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 51.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alteryx by 48.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 22.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

