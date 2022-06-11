Seeyond Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

