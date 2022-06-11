Seeyond Sells 5,707 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,484,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,290. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

