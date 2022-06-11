Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seeyond lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $541.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

