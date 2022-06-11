Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Seeyond increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

OHI stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

