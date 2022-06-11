Seeyond Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

