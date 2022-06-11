Seeyond Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

