Seeyond Buys 3,962 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Seeyond raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

SPG opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

