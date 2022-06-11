Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.34. 4,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Seer alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 794.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,668 shares of company stock valued at $638,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 163,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 74,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seer by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Seer by 238.8% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.