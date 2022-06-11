SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

