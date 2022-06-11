Secret (SCRT) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Secret has a market cap of $188.75 million and $8.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

