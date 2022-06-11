Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in May

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Secom Company Profile (Get Rating)
