ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Achieves $14.93 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $48,854.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,806,328 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

