Scotiabank Raises International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$17.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of IPCO stock opened at C$13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. International Petroleum has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$14.00.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

