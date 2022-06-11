Scotiabank Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NYSE:CVE opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

