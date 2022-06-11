Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 2,766.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,180 shares during the period.

BlackLine stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $292,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

