Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.