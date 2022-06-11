Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 577,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $11.46 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Blue Owl Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.