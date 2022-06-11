Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 179.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.