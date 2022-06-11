Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1,632.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $430.19 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

