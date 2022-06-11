Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 32,231 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

