Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 24,400 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $53,597,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NiSource by 9,188.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

