Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 97,300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1,118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

