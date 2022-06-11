Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 24,924 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $151.28 and a one year high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

