Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 6.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 235,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 392,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.65. The stock has a market cap of C$137.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53.
Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)
