Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 6.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 235,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 392,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.65. The stock has a market cap of C$137.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

