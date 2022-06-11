Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Raised to €119.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €118.00 ($126.88) to €119.00 ($127.96) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 109.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

