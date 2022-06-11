Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 773.3% in May

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 773.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAFRY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

Get Safran alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFRY. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($129.03) to €134.00 ($144.09) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.