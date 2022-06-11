Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Safehold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Safehold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

