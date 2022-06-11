Safe Haven Hits One Day Trading Volume of $192,338.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $192,338.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00735228 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.