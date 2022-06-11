Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 476,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,020,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,699,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000.

LGVCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

