Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.85 Million Position in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.74% of Hawks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWKZ opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Hawks Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

