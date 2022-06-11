Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 35,000 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of RedBall Acquisition worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $19,840,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,620,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,094,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

