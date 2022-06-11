Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,100 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJFA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EJF Acquisition by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,952 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,833,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,539,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,958,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 573,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

