Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 122,233 Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,233 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

