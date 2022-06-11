Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.28 Million in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 532,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVAC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

