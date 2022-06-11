Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of Tio Tech A worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

