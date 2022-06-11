Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,005 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Shelter Acquisition Co. I worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHQA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $16,038,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 848,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $6,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 529,605 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $4,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHQA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

