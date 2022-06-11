S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

S4FE (S4F) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. S4FE has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $5,310.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

S4FE Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

