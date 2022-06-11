Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 111,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 181,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

