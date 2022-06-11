Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 111,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 181,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The firm has a market cap of C$47.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.82.
Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)
