Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€169.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €174.80 ($187.96) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €188.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €194.81.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.