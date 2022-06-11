Royal Bank of Canada Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

