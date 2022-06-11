Royal Bank of Canada Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

