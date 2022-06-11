Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly Sells 29,317 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ROVR stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

