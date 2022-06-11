Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,449 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ROL stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

