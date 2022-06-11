Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after acquiring an additional 940,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $21,843,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $90.13 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

