Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $103,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $51.75 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

