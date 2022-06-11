Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,982 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 505,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

