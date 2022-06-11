Ritocoin (RITO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ritocoin has a market cap of $97,074.58 and $2.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00344658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00412841 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,703,082,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,783,841 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars.

