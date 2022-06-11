Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RTNTF stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $100.31.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.